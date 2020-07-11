Oxfam: Remittances dropped by 80% in Yemen

Cash transfers from Yemenis abroad to their country have declined by 80 per cent in the first four months of 2020, Oxfam announced on Thursday.

“Remittances dropped by 80 per cent – or $253 million – in the first four months of 2020 as a result of mass job losses across the Gulf,” an Oxfam press release disclosed. According to RT, Yemenis transferred $431 million every month in 2019.

The British aid organisation added: “Borders and supply route closures have led to food shortages and food price spikes in the country which imports 90 per cent of its food.”

Oxfam stated that Yemen is one among ten extreme “hunger hotspots” in the world.

READ: Aid agencies stop work in Yemen town after attacks UN calls ‘alarming escalation’

According to the organisation: “Up to 12,000 people per day could die from hunger linked to the social and economic impacts of the pandemic before the end of the year, perhaps more than will die each day from the disease.”

It added: “‘The Hunger Virus’ reveals how 121 million more people could be pushed to the brink of starvation this year as a result of the social and economic fallout from the pandemic including through mass unemployment, disruption to food production and supplies, and declining aid.”

The current total of Yemenis who have contracted COVID-19 has reached 1,380, including 364 deaths.