World Bank pledges $50m to tackle COVID-19, locusts in Yemen

The World Bank will finance a project worth $26.9 million to confront the repercussions of COVID-19 in Yemen, the country’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Dr. Najib Al-Ouj, revealed yesterday.

The programme will be implemented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health in cooperation with the World Health Organisation, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The minister told the news site that the World Bank also approved a project worth $25 million to combat locust swarms which will be implemented by the Yemeni Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

The two projects will be implemented during the second half of 2020.

According to the Yemeni minister, last year the World Bank financed several projects worth $450 million including emergency and health care programs through the United Nations.

