Libya’s Aman Bank offers loans to buy electricity generators

Libya’s Aman Bank has announced that it is offering interest-free, Shari’ah compliant loans for customers to buy electricity generators for domestic use, Libya Herald has reported.

The move by the bank reflects the acute electricity crisis that has bedevilled Libya since the 2011 revolution that overthrew the Qaddafi regime. Over the past nine years, various parts of the country have suffered regular power cuts for six to twelve hours at a time.

Last month, the same bank also announced that it is offering an interest-free loan for the purchase of sacrificial rams for the upcoming Eidul Adha festival.

