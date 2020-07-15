Lawyer of former Algeria PM denies his death

Lawyer Amine Bin Carouada yesterday denied reports that his client, Algeria’s former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, has died.

Bin Carouada told the local Radio M station that the reports were unfounded.

Reports of Ouyahia’s death went viral on social media after his health deteriorated and he was transferred from prison to Mustapha Pasha University Hospital.

Last week, Ouyahia revealed during the trial of car tycoon Mahieddine Tahkout that he had cancer.

According to Radio M, the Algerian Prison Administration has not issued a statement concerning Ouyahia’s transfer to hospital for treatment.

Ouyahia is being tried on charges of money laundering, abuse of office and granting undue privileges. He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in two separate cases and another 15 years in a third case.

The outcomes of a fourth trial has not been announced.