Lebanon court orders seizure of central bank governor’s assets

A Lebanese court has issued a decision to freeze the assets of central bank governor, Riyad Salameh.

Judge Faisal Makki issued the order, which came into effect immediately, yesterday and stipulated the seizure of Salameh’s movable and immovable assets, including his home in Beirut’s Rabieh area and personal car.

The court’s decision came against the backdrop of a lawsuit filed last month by lawyers Hassan Adel Bazzi, Haytham Adnan Ezzou, Jad Othman Tohme, Pierre Boulos Al-Gemayel and Francoise Elias Kamel, who are members of the activist group “The People Want to Fix the System”.

The lawyers accused Salameh of committing crimes that undermine the state’s financial position, job negligence, fraud and embezzlement.

