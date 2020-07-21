Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia, Iraq sign joint investment agreements 

July 21, 2020 at 9:00 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Iraq's Finance Minister Ali Allawi in Baghdad, Iraq on 1 February 2020
Iraq's Finance Minister Ali Allawi in Baghdad, Iraq on 1 February 2020 [IRAQI PRESIDENCY/Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Arabia and Iraq yesterday signed several joint investment agreements covering, energy, sports education and health sectors.

Official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) yesterday reported that an Iraqi delegation, led by the country’s Finance Minister Ali Allawi, arrived in Riyadh on Sunday on an official visit, during which he held meetings with his Saudi counterpart, Abdel Aziz Bin Salman.

The visit was made as part of the efforts carried out by the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was reported to have planned to visit the kingdom yesterday but his trip was cancelled after King Salman was admitted to hospital for medical checks.

The visit to Saudi comes days after Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, carried out an official trip to Baghdad to discuss mutual relations with Iraq.

