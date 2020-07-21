Turkey wants to play role in Niger's development

Turkey wants to take part in the “great vision” of Niger’s development plan, Turkey’s foreign minister said today.

“We would like to make a contribution to Niger’s development in the areas of transportation, construction, energy, mining and agriculture,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference in Niger, the second stop on a West African tour.

Cavusoglu said he had held talks with Nigerien President Issoufou Mahamadou on boosting relations between the two countries.

“With the president, we also evaluated [bilateral] cooperation against terrorism. We saw how Africa in general and especially Niger and the Sahel region are affected by terrorism,” he said.

Regional countries are being affected by the fragile situation in war-torn Libya, just north of Niger, he said, adding that Libya was also discussed during the meeting.

Libya, beset by a war against its legitimate government, has been a main transit point for Africans seeking economic opportunities in Europe.

Cavusoglu added that the two countries will also sign agreements on military cooperation, sports and youth during his visit.

Following talks in Togo yesterday, Cavusoglu arrived in Niger on the second stop of his three-nation West African tour, which will conclude with Equatorial Guinea.