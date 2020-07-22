Egyptian man buried in March alive

Portuguese / Spanish / English

An Egyptian man who was thought to be dead for months shocked his family by coming home
July 22, 2020
 July 22, 2020 at 4:34 pm

An Egyptian man who was thought to be dead for months shocked his family by coming home.

Egyptian teacher Mohammad Al-Gamal went missing in January. Two months later, his brother identified a body uncovered by Al-Ahrar Hospital as the missing man.

The body was buried soon after.Months later, police received calls from concerned locals who noticed a man walking through the cemetery and sleeping next to a grave. The man was later identified as Al-Gamal.

It is unknown whose body was buried in the place of Al-Gamal.

