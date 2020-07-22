UNRWA to offer one-time financial assistance to Gaza refugees in Jordan

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said it will distribute a one-time emergency financial assistance package to Palestinian refugees from Gaza living in Jordan.

The UN agency said in a statement yesterday that the assistance aims to alleviate the economic burdens caused by COVID-19, adding that “the one-time cash assistance worth 100 JDs [$141] will be distributed per family” under certain conditions including that the head of the family be from the Gaza Strip, be registered with UNRWA and that the family resides in Jordan.

The criteria also stipulated that the head of the family does not have a fixed monthly income and that he is not registered in the social safety net program.

The cash assistance will be distributed from 23 August to October, it added.

UNRWA explained that it had distributed a one-time financial assistance package to Gaza refugees living in Jerash camp during the lockdown imposed to confront COVID-19 to alleviate the economic situation caused by the pandemic.