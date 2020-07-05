Palestine extends state of emergency amid pandemic

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday extended a state of emergency for 30 days to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu reports.

The move comes as the Palestinian territories saw a surge in virus infections in recent days.

“The concerned authorities shall continue to take all necessary measures to face the dangers resulting from the coronavirus, protect public health and achieve security and stability,” reads a decree issued by Abbas and cited by the official Wafa news agency.

Abbas declared a state of emergency in the Palestinian territories for the first time on March 3 to combat the outbreak.

Palestinian authorities have so far confirmed 4,250 virus infections, including 17 deaths.

