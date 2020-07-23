Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel soldiers destroy another Palestinian coronavirus testing centre

Israeli authorities have demolished a building used to test for the coronavirus at the entrance of occupied Hebron
Israeli forces on Tuesday demolished a Palestinian coronavirus testing centre at the entrance of the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.

Construction of the facility, designed to contain the spread of the virus in the city, began nearly three months ago.

As the structure was nearing completion, Israeli bulldozers destroyed it. Hebron witnessed the worst outbreak of the deadly virus in the West Bank, which has been struggling over the past two weeks to cope with a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

This comes one day after Israeli soldiers demolished a Palestinian security checkpoint set up at the entrance of the city of Jenin to test for coronavirus.

