Coronavirus: Baghdad airport reopens after 4-month closure

July 24, 2020 at 8:13 pm
Iraq has resumed international flights after four months of travel suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reported.
Baghdad International Airport opened its gates to passengers Thursday morning for the first time since March.
Like many other countries, Iraq decided to suspend flights to control the spread of the deadly virus. The travel restrictions have been extended several times since.
