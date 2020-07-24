Iraq stresses support for Egypt’s water rights

The Iraqi president has stressed support for Egypt’s efforts to protect its water rights as the latest attempt of negotiations took place over the Renaissance Dam.

On Tuesday, the African Union hosted a meeting between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia.

The three countries have been in negotiations for years over the Renaissance Dam and the Nile water, but have achieved very little progress.

On Wednesday Ethiopian foreign minister sparked outrage when he tweeted “The Nile is Ours.”

“Congratulations! It was the Nile River and the river became a lake. It will no longer flow into the river. Ethiopia will have all the development it wants from it. In fact, the Nile is ours!”

Sudan and Egypt fear that filling the dam’s reservoir will affect their vital supply of water, whilst Ethiopia says it needs the dam to urgently develop the country.

This week, there have been contradictory statements from the three countries over whether Ethiopia has started filling the dam’s reservoir, which Egypt and Sudan only want to happen after an agreement has been reached over how this will be done.

Egypt’s allies have waded in on the debate, with the US saying on Wednesday that it would cut aid to Ethiopia if negotiations continued to stall.

During a meeting between the Iraqi President Barham Salih and Egypt’s Ambassador to Iraq Alaa Moussa, the president stressed that Baghdad supports Egypt’s right to preserve its interests and water security.

In return, the ambassador stressed that Egypt is keen to maintain close relations with Iraq.

Egypt has recently cemented ties with Iraq and squared off against its regional enemy Turkey, condemning the military intervention in northern Iraq and offering support to Baghdad.

Turkey’s foreign affairs ministry called Egypt’s criticism “black comedy”.

At the beginning of this month Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, discussed with Iraq’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ahmed Nayef Al-Dulaimi, how Egypt could help in the reconstruction of Iraq.

Egypt has said it will send medical aid to Iraq amid the coronavirus pandemic whilst Iraq will train Iraqi soldiers in Egypt.