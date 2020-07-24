Egypt: 4 family members drown off Alexandria coast

Four members of the same family have drowned in Egypt in the Al-Ajami district of the northern city of Alexandria.

The body of 19-year-old Ghada Rajab Hanafi and her 15-year-old brother Mohammed Rajab Hanafi were pulled from the sea whilst the bodies of their brother Hanafi Rajab Hanafi and their cousin are still missing.

The family were spending the day on Al-Safa beach, part of a rocky coastline where a number of people have drowned.

The beach is a few metres from Al-Nakheel Beach, known as “the beach of death”, one of the most dangerous beaches in Alexandria due to the rocky jetty and fast-moving waters.

According to the Associated Press, amid the coronavirus pandemic, beaches have been closed across the country and therefore lifeguards are not on duty.

READ: Batel campaign calls on leaders, officers of Egypt army to act

In March, Egyptian authorities closed beaches along the northern shores, including Alexandria, as a preventative measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Head of Alexandria Central Tourism and Resorts Administration, Major General Jamal Rashad, said that the strong, high waves and lack of lifeguards or coastguards was the reason the family members drowned.

On 10 July, 12 people, including a 14-year-old, drowned on “the beach of death”.

After a young boy ran into the sea he began struggling and so a man jumped in to rescue him before having difficulties himself.

Nine others followed and drowned also.

In 2018, eight people died in the space of ten days which led to the closure of the beach. On one day alone 16 people died.

Members of parliament have demanded the beach be closed to the public.