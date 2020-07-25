Tunisia: Ennahda nominates 2 candidates to head next government

The Ennahda movement has presented to the President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Thursday evening, two candidates to head the coming government, namely Mohamed Khayyam Al-Turki and Mohamed Fadel Abdel Kafi.

This came in a brief statement by Ennahda Spokesman Imad Al-Khamiri to Anadolu Agency on Thursday evening.

Al-Turki is a businessman and former leader of the Democratic Forum for Labour and Liberties.

Abdel-Kafi is the former minister of development, investment and international cooperation, between 2016 -2017, of Youssef Chahed’s government.

Al-Khamiri added that the Ennahda party decided to propose these two candidates: “Due to the economic and financial circumstance that the country is going through, and the need for personalities specialising in these matters.”

The closing deadline is midnight on Thursday for submitting proposals to President Saied, who will choose among the proposed nominees.

On 16 July, President Saied launched consultations regarding the selection of a candidate to be tasked with forming a new government, in accordance with the provisions of Article 89 of the Constitution.

The Tunisian president sent letters to heads of political parties, coalitions and parliamentary blocs, requesting them to provide him with their proposals regarding the nomination of names to head the next government following the resignation of Elyes Fakhfakh on 15 July, who resigned in light of suspicions about potential conflicts of interest surrounding his investments.