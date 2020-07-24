Tunisia: Consultations to reach consensus on Fakhfakh’s successor 

The parties and parliamentary blocs in Tunisia continue their consultations to submit candidates for the position of the next prime minister to the presidency ahead of the deadline.

The head of the Ennahda parliamentary bloc, which has the largest number of seats in parliament (54 deputies), stated that his party held meetings with other blocs, adding that the consultations regarding the selection of Elyes Fakhfakh’s successor, who resigned last Wednesday, are “still at the beginning”.

He indicated that Ennahda chose to: “Consult with parties who believe in the provisions of the constitution and democracy and agree with the movement on the priorities of the coming stage, most importantly the fight against corruption.”

Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) quoted a number of deputies and heads of blocs and parties stating that a proposal is likely to be reached on the candidate – or candidates – to succeed Fakhfakh, on Thursday, before the deadline announced by the presidency.

It is not clear whether there will be a number of alliances within parliament to form a majority bloc (109 votes) that will guarantee confidence in the next prime minister, who is still to be proposed.

Last Thursday, President Kais Saied sent letters to the parties, coalitions and parliamentary blocs to extend their proposals regarding their nominations of eligible candidates to lead the coming government, to no later than Thursday, in accordance with Chapter 89 of the Constitution.

Fakhfakh was chosen by President Saied on 20 January to form the current government, after he was nominated by parliamentary blocs. His government won the confidence of parliament on 27 February.

The Tunisian parliament includes 217 MPs, distributed over nine parliamentary blocs, in addition to 16 independent deputies.