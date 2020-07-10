Ennahda official advises Tunisia’s PM to resign

The head of the Shura Council of Tunisia’s Ennahda Party has advised Prime Minister Elyas Al-Fakhfakh to resign. Abdul Karim Al-Harouni gave his advice on local radio station Express FM on Thursday.

Al-Harouni pointed out that Ennahda had tried to persuade Al-Fakhfakh to develop the government but the Prime Minister was sticking with the current structure.

“Ennahda supported Al-Fakhfakh and persevered in its choices and dialogue to persuade him to change, but he is apparently not ready to expand the government,” he explained.

The official refused to give the final position of Ennahda vis-a-vis the government before the next session of the Shura Council, the date of which will be advised later.

