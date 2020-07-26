Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli army arrests ex-Hamas lawmakers in West Bank

July 26, 2020 at 1:40 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Police officers in a van in Herzliya, Israel on May 17, 2020. [Nir Keidar - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces detained two former Palestinian legislators in raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local residents, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli soldiers raided the homes of former MPs, Hatem Qafisha and Nayef Rajoub, in the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank and took them into custody, the residents said.

Qafisha was later released by Israeli forces.

The former lawmakers are from Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the raids.

Last week, the Israeli army arrested former Hamas lawmaker Nezar Ramadan and former minister Essa al-Jaabari, who was later released.

