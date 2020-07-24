Israel releases prominent Hamas leader 

On Thursday, the Israeli authorities released Hassan Yousef, a prominent leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, from the city of Ramallah, after a year and a half of administrative detention without charge.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli authorities released Yousef at the Ofer Security Checkpoint near Ramallah.

Yousef is one of the most prominent Hamas leaders in the West Bank and a former member of the Legislative Council.

The member of the Change and Reform bloc in the Palestinian parliament has spent a total of 22 years in Israeli prisons. He was among the 415 Palestinians deported by Israel to “no man’s land” in South Lebanon in 1992, for up to two years.

