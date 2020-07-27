Mo Salah joined by family to celebrate Liverpool Premier League trophy

Mohammed Salah has been joined by his family to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League title win after the English season wrapped up over the weekend.

The Egyptian footballer was pictured in a deserted Anfield stadium, alongside his wife and children, with a collection of silverware that Salah has helped Liverpool collect over the last 12 months.

The Liverpool football star shared three pictures on Twitter, including one of his daughter Makka holding the top of the Premier League trophy – a golden crown – on her head, while standing next to the enormous silverware collection.

The haul includes this season’s Premier League trophy beside an array of last year’s silverware from the Champion’s League, the European Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool remains the reigning champion after winning many of last year’s European competitions because the global coronavirus pandemic has prevented or delayed games to decide this year’s victor.

This year’s triumph in the Premier League, however, is particularly special for Liverpool, as it is the first time the club has topped the English footballing competition since 1990.

The northern English club celebrated receiving the trophy on Wednesday after a dramatic five goal to three win, over London based club Chelsea, though their decisive league victory was already determined in matches in early July.

After the game against Chelsea, Salah was pictured holding an Egyptian flag alongside his Liverpool teammates, passing the trophy around, as fireworks exploded from the roof of the Anfield stadium.

Thousands of fans, who were unable to attend the game due to coronavirus restrictions, gathered outside to join the celebrations.

Salah has also finished the season in fifth place in the race for the Golden Boot – awarded to the highest scoring Premier League player each season – after netting 19 goals since September.

The Egyptian player has gone from strength to strength since joining Liverpool in 2017 and has been credited with helping to reduce hate crime, specifically Islamophobia, at Anfield.

Salah is one of the most visibly Muslim football players in the UK, frequently performing the Islamic prostration to thank God every time he scores a goal. The prostration has been included for Salah’s character in the FIFA 2019 video game.

