EU lawmakers call to protect imprisoned ex-Saudi crown prince

The European People’s Party (EPP), the largest parliamentary bloc in the European Parliament, has called to secure the life of former Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Nayef and to immediately disclose his whereabouts.

The party said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned” that the current Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, may attempt to kill Bin Nayef, adding that it has obtained evidence suggesting that Bin Nayef’s health has been deteriorating in prison.

The party called on the Saudi crown prince to refrain from “eliminating his political opponents”, adding that Ben Nayef’s detention is “a source of concern for European lawmakers”, and called on Saudi leaders to respect their international human rights obligations by holding a fair trial.

“The former crown prince is an old friend of the West and Europe, and it is truly sad to hear about his suffering inside prison in Saudi Arabia for unknown reasons,” it added.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post quoted Saudi and American sources as saying that Bin Salman’s Anti-Corruption Committee is preparing corruption and treason charges against Bin Nayef who was arrested and taken to an unknown place four months ago.

