Saudi detains 244 people trying to enter Makkah for the Hajj

In the light of the strict measures being put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in the kingdom, Saudi authorities said they had detained 244 people who were attempting to infiltrate Makkah to perform the Hajj, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

According to local news sites, the Saudi security teams could identify and prove that the people who were detained were preparing to make their way towards Makkah.

Authorities later called on people to adhere to the instructions related to the fight against the spread of coronavirus during the Hajj.

Saudi Interior Ministry has warned it would deport anyone who enters Makkah without permission in addition to imposing fines of 10,000 riyals ($2,667).

Due to coronavirus, Saudi Arabia limited the number of pilgrims attending the Hajj to 1,000 compared to the usual 2.5 million who attend the annual ritual.

