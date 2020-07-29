Downsized, Hajj 2020 begins in Saudi Arabia

The annual Hajj pilgrimage performed by Muslims from around the world has begun in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah, dramatically downsized due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus, only 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom were given permission to take part, compared to roughly two million who usually flock to Makkah for the five-day ritual.

In an unprecedented move, international visitors have been banned from taking part.

The local pilgrims are required to wear masks and observe social distancing measures.

READ: Saudi Arabia considers asset sale and income tax to boost economy