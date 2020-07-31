Turkish F-16s arrive in Azerbaijan for joint drill

Turkish F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Azerbaijan for joint military exercises, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the jets will take part in the TurAz Qartali-2020 Joint Exercises, which began on Wednesday.

The drill, involving jets and helicopters, will continue in the capital Baku as well as Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir, and Yevlakh until Aug. 10.

Ground exercises are scheduled to be held in Baku and Nakhchivan on Aug. 1-5 with artillery, armored vehicles, and mortars striking simulated targets.

The exercises come on the heels of an Armenian attack on Azerbaijani troops in the northwestern Tovuz border region. At least 11 Azerbaijani soldiers – including a major general and a colonel – were martyred.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia of “provocation,” with Ankara throwing its weight behind Baku, and warning Yerevan that it would not hesitate to stand against any kind of attack on its eastern neighbor.

