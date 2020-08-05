Egypt’s pyramids light up with Lebanon flag in solidarity with blast victims

Egypt’s pyramids have been lit up with the Lebanese flag to show solidarity over the explosion yesterday that ripped through the capital Beirut.

Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Ministry shared on Facebook photos of the pyramids and offered their condolences to the country in the aftermath of the blast.

The Egyptian foreign ministry has said it has opened a field hospital in Beirut for victims of the explosion.

The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai and the clocktower on Habib Street in Tunis were also lit up with the flag.

Some 100 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 injured after a fire at a warehouse filled with explosives levelled a three-story building and caused billions of dollars of damages across the city.

READ: Lebanon: Toll expected to rise in blast that shook Beirut, killing 100, injuring thousands

At the port, 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate for fertilisers and bombs were being held at the port for six years without appropriate safety measures.

Rescue workers are still digging through the rubble for survivors.

Questions are being raised about how Lebanon will confront the devastation, particularly to its port, since the country was already on its knees due to an economic crisis and the economy relies on imports.

Hospitals in the capital, which were already struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, are now being overwhelmed with injured people.