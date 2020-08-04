Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Live: BREAKING: Large explosion seen in Beirut

A large explosion struck Beirut today shattering windows and damaging nearby buildings. 
August 4, 2020 at 4:56 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
 August 4, 2020 at 4:56 pm

This is a developing story. We will update this page with more reports and confirmations as they come in. 

Two explosions, which were felt as far away as Cyprus, struck Beirut today razing the city’s port, shattering windows, and destroying nearby buildings.

Official reports initially claimed the explosions were a result of fireworks which had malfunctioned, but later said the blasts were caused by a cache of highly explosive sodium nitrate which was confiscated more than a year ago and stored in a warehouse in Beirut’s port.

Videos circulating online show huge clouds of smoke visible across the city, with a large black plum seen by the sea.

In the video below, from the explosion in the port, smaller explosions, possibly fireworks, can be seen in the smoke plume, before the large explosion.

At least ten people have been reported dead, including Nizar Najarian, the Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Kataeb party, while hundreds more are thought to have been wounded in the blast.

Pictures and videos circulated online showing possible victims amidst hundreds of people covered in blood.

Local reports showed hospitals, which were already struggling as a result of the economic crisis and coronavirus pandemic, were overwhelmed by the influx of patients. In one case, in an eastern area of Beirut, doctors were pictured treating the wounded in the car park.

 

Local media reported Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s wife, children, and advisors were injured in the blast.

Diab has since declared tomorrow a national mourning day.

Meanwhile, Israel has denied involvement in the explosion, Reuters cited an Israeli official as saying. While the White House spokesperson said the US administration was monitoring the situation closely.

Israel has offered humanitarian assistance to Lebanon after a massive explosion rocked its capital Beirut on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said, reports Reuters.

“Israel has approached Lebanon through international security and diplomatic channels and has offered the Lebanese government medical and humanitarian assistance,” a written statement from Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.

Lebanon: We are prepared to defend against Israel’s attacks

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments