This is a developing story. We will update this page with more reports and confirmations as they come in.

Live Video from the scene of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanonhttps://t.co/SQoP3IYsu9 — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) August 4, 2020

NEW VIDEO: More footage of the explosion in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/QU1uNKzSNk — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 4, 2020

Two explosions, which were felt as far away as Cyprus, struck Beirut today razing the city’s port, shattering windows, and destroying nearby buildings.

Official reports initially claimed the explosions were a result of fireworks which had malfunctioned, but later said the blasts were caused by a cache of highly explosive sodium nitrate which was confiscated more than a year ago and stored in a warehouse in Beirut’s port.

BREAKING: Explosions in Beirut #Lebanon • 2 explosions in last 15 min

• One at Port, one inside Beirut

• Reports it’s near ex PM Hariri residence in city center

• Second very loud, shook city, houses

• This week is International Tribunal verdict into killing of Rafik Hariri — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 4, 2020

Videos circulating online show huge clouds of smoke visible across the city, with a large black plum seen by the sea.

#BREAKING: Large explosion reported in Beirut, Lebanon. Initial reports suggest the explosion occurred near the port. Reports of windows shattered across portions of the city. pic.twitter.com/JiwkvwNOpx — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 4, 2020

In the video below, from the explosion in the port, smaller explosions, possibly fireworks, can be seen in the smoke plume, before the large explosion.

Beirut Port Explosion: 🚨more than 30 teams are responding to the explosion. Please make way to our ambulances!🚨 — Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) August 4, 2020

At least ten people have been reported dead, including Nizar Najarian, the Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Kataeb party, while hundreds more are thought to have been wounded in the blast.

Pictures and videos circulated online showing possible victims amidst hundreds of people covered in blood.

Local reports showed hospitals, which were already struggling as a result of the economic crisis and coronavirus pandemic, were overwhelmed by the influx of patients. In one case, in an eastern area of Beirut, doctors were pictured treating the wounded in the car park.

Hospitals overwhelmed after Beirut explosion. In Geitawi, medical staff treating patients in a parking lot. pic.twitter.com/xwC3eBn49r — Abby Sewell (@sewella) August 4, 2020

Senior security officials say the explosion in Beirut may be linked to "highly explosive" confiscated materials being stored in a warehouse. The PM declared Wednesday a day of mourning, and hospitals are seeking blood donations. At least 10 people are reported dead. pic.twitter.com/Bwa3TJl8SZ — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 4, 2020

Local media reported Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s wife, children, and advisors were injured in the blast.

Diab has since declared tomorrow a national mourning day.

Meanwhile, Israel has denied involvement in the explosion, Reuters cited an Israeli official as saying. While the White House spokesperson said the US administration was monitoring the situation closely.

Israel has offered humanitarian assistance to Lebanon after a massive explosion rocked its capital Beirut on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said, reports Reuters.

“Israel has approached Lebanon through international security and diplomatic channels and has offered the Lebanese government medical and humanitarian assistance,” a written statement from Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.

Lebanon: We are prepared to defend against Israel’s attacks