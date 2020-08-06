Portuguese / Spanish / English

Abbas announces national mourning day in solidarity with Lebanon

August 6, 2020 at 1:00 am | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) meets President of Lebanon Michel Aoun (R) at the Presidential Palace in Beirut, Lebanon on 23 February 2017 [Ratib Al Safadi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Wednesday a national day of mourning in solidarity with Lebanon, Wafa News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Abbas called his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun and offered his condolences and support for Lebanon and the victims of the explosion in Beirut.

Abbas expressed the solidarity of Palestine and its people with Lebanon during this ordeal and announced his willingness to provide all possible assistance to help Lebanon deal with this tragedy.

The PA president also issued directions for the Palestinian ambassador to Beirut to help as much as possible.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear. The most powerful blast to have occurred in Beirut in years took place at port warehouses storing highly explosive materialCNN reported Lebanon’s prime minister stating that an investigation would focus on an estimated 2,750 metric tonnes of the explosive ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse.

