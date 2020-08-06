Abbas announces national mourning day in solidarity with Lebanon

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Wednesday a national day of mourning in solidarity with Lebanon, Wafa News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Abbas called his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun and offered his condolences and support for Lebanon and the victims of the explosion in Beirut.

Abbas expressed the solidarity of Palestine and its people with Lebanon during this ordeal and announced his willingness to provide all possible assistance to help Lebanon deal with this tragedy.

The PA president also issued directions for the Palestinian ambassador to Beirut to help as much as possible.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear. The most powerful blast to have occurred in Beirut in years took place at port warehouses storing highly explosive material. CNN reported Lebanon’s prime minister stating that an investigation would focus on an estimated 2,750 metric tonnes of the explosive ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse.

