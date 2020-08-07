Israel soldiers detain 4 Palestinians across the West Bank

At least four Palestinians have been detained by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

In the occupied West Bank village of Hindaza near Bethlehem, occupation forces rounded up a Palestinian after raiding his family home.

Israeli troops also raided and searched another family home in the Dheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem, which sparked confrontations and saw Israeli occupation forces firing live and rubber-coated metal bullets at local youths who attempted to block their passage to the camp.

No injuries have yet been reported.

In the northern town of Tulkarm district, sources confirmed an Israeli military raid in Nur Shams refugee camp, resulted in the detention of another Palestinian without any cause or justification.

Additionally, in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, soldiers carried out a raid in Faqqua village and arrested another Palestinian.

This came as 24-year-old Dalia Samoudi died after being shot in the chest by Israel occupation forces.

“The bullet penetrated the liver, pancreas and aorta. She underwent surgery and was admitted to intensive care until her death was announced,” according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Director of the local Red Crescent branch, Mahmoud Al-Sa’adi, told Wafa that Israeli soldiers also fired at the ambulance that arrived on the scene to evacuate Dalia.