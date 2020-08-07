Israel soldiers shoot Palestinian woman in the chest

A 24-year-old Palestinian woman is in a critical condition after being shot by Israeli soldiers early this morning in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed in a statement.

According to Wafa news agency, local residents said Israeli forces stormed the Al-Jabariyat neighbourhood in Jenin city, where they interrogated and threatened to re-arrest a former prisoner after breaking into his house.

The raid sparked confrontations from Palestinian residents with Israeli occupation forces firing live and rubber-coated metal bullets at local youths who attempted to block their path.

The Israeli forces claimed soldiers entered the city overnight to arrest suspects.

Director of the local Red Crescent branch, Mahmoud Al-Sa’adi, told Wafa that Israeli soldiers fired at the ambulance that arrived at the scene to evacuate the Palestinian lady who had been shot with live bullets that hit her chest.

However, the soldiers deny having used live ammunition, claiming the woman may have been hit by bullets fired by Palestinians.

The Israeli army regularly breaches Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinians.