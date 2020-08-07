Up to 20 killed in Saudi air strike on Yemen’s Jawf province

At least 20 people were killed yesterday during Saudi air strikes over the northern Yemeni province of Al-Jawf, according to the pro-Houthi Al-Masirah TV network.

Citing local sources, it was reported that Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck three cars carrying civilians in the Khab Washaaf district. Most of the victims were women and children, according to officials. At least three air raids were carried out on nomadic camps in the area.

Dr Abdulaziz Amir, director of the provincial health office, told the Sanaa-based Saba News Agency that the coalition warplanes had also prevented medics from arriving at the scene.

The same district was targeted last week, killing and injuring dozens of women and children. The latest act of aggression was condemned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sanaa-based Houthi-aligned National Salvation Government (NSG).

In a statement, the ministry condemned the international community’s silence amid continued war crimes committed by the coalition against civilians. It also said it considered the UN, US and Britain as being complicit in the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Since the Saudi-led coalition began its military intervention in Yemen in 2015, over 100,000 people have been killed and millions more displaced, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

