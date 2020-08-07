Rights groups for aid for flood-stricken Yemen

Five human rights organisations have called to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to thousands of Yemenis who had been affected by the two-weeks of heavy rain and floods especially in Hudaydah, Sanaa, Ma’arib, Aden and Amran.

SAM Organisation for Rights and Liberties, the American Center for Justice (ACJ), Tamkeen for Development, Defence for human rights and the Women for Yemen Network warned in a joint statement that the initial images coming from Yemen confirm that the country has been exposed to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe due to floods, which constitute an additional burden on civilians and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis which has already struck the country.

According to the statement, several refugee camps for displaced Yemenis have been destroyed by floods as a result of the high rains, amid fears of increased health risks due to diseases such as cholera, measles and dengue.

Scores of Yemenis have died over the past two weeks and thousands of families have been displaced due to persistent heavy rain and flooding.

In their statement, the organisations said both the Houthis and the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi are neglecting this humanitarian disaster and focusing instead on military achievements.

They called on the Arab coalition and the United Nations to assume their moral and legal responsibilities towards the people of Yemen and to help alleviate their suffering.

WFP: 13m in Yemen receive food aid