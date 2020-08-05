WFP: 13m in Yemen receive food aid

The Executive Director of the UN World Food Program, David Paisley, said yesterday that as many as 13 million Yemenis receive food aid from the WFP through a network of aircrafts, ships, trucks and warehouses.

Late last week, the program said that its grain warehouse in Hudaydah had exhausted its last shipment amid fears of starvation in the war-torn country.

According to the United Nations estimates, the six years of violent war in Yemen has caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world with more than 80 per cent of the country’s population in need of humanitarian aid.

The death toll in Yemen’s war since 2015 reached 100,000 in October last year, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project (ACLED), which tracks confirmed fatalities in the conflict.

READ: Yemen’s children starve amid rising fears of famine