Saudi airline forces 250 Yemen passengers to disembark at Djibouti Airport 

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Al-Saif Aviation (a private Saudi company) forced 250 Yemenis to disembark at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport instead of taking them to Seiyun Airport in Yemen.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the DOJ quoted Yemeni travellers stranded in Djibouti stating that Al-Saif Aviation forced them to disembark at Djibouti Airport and prevented them from staying on the plane, forcing the passengers to leave the aircraft.

The DOJ confirmed that the Djiboutian authorities distributed travellers to various hotels after a long and exhausting day of travelling.

The DOJ called on the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to intervene and oblige the transport company to expedite the transfer of the stranded people to Seiyun Airport and compensate them for the damages they suffered, and to urge the Yemeni embassy in Djibouti to provide care for the stranded passengers.

