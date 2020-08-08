UN: Nile flood causes damage to 1,200 homes in Sudan

More than 1,200 homes have been damaged or destroyed and several hundred people rendered homeless due to the Nile River floods in Sudan, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revealed earlier this week.

“According to preliminary information from local authorities, several hectares of crops might have been lost and over 150 livestock washed away, increasing the risk of heightened food insecurity in the months ahead,” an OCHA update noted.

The Voice of America reported that heavy rainfall and floods in the country destroyed homes, the Bout Dam and left five people dead in Sudan’s Blue Nile province.

Nusaiba Farouk Kalol, a Sudanese official told AP that the heavy rainfall caused the collapse of the Bout Dam, stating that at least 600 families remained stranded amid flooding caused by both the rainfall and the collapse of the dam.

“The water surrounded them. There was no access to those families as the water flooded the area from three directions,” Kalol explained.

Sudanese Interior Minister Al-Tarifi Idris disclosed in a statement that at least 2,380 houses were destroyed or damaged from the flooding resulted by the heavy rain and floods across the country.

He noted that more than two dozen schools and mosques along with 78 shops and storehouses were also damaged.