UNICEF: 490,000 children affected by floods in S. Sudan

Almost 490,000 children have been affected by heavy floods currently hitting South Sudan, the UN’s children agency said on Friday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The UNICEF described the scope and scale of the current flooding as “severe”, especially in “the former states of Jonglei, Upper Nile, Warrap, and Northern Bahr El Ghazal.”

“In South Sudan, water is normally associated with life, now, water it is putting children’s lives at risk,” Dr Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in South Sudan, was quoted as saying in the report.

“UNICEF is extremely concerned about children’s health in the affected areas with an increase in malaria and waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, two of the major child killers in South Sudan,” he added.

Ayoya warned that floods can be deathly if they are not responded timely.

On the necessity of timely assistance in flood-hit areas, the report said: “The consequences of the floods will be felt long after the water subsides if timely assistance is not given. Damaged crops and grazing land submerged in water will hamper access to food for many children and their families.”

According to Friday’s report, UNICEF pledged $5.5 million to provide children’s most immediate needs in the flood-affected areas.