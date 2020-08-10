Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq reports highest-ever daily virus case count

August 10, 2020
A health official works on a sample in International Fair ground in Baghdad, Iraq on 18 July, 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
A health official works on a sample in International Fair ground in Baghdad, Iraq on 18 July, 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
 August 10, 2020 at 8:50 pm

With 3,484 new coronavirus cases, Iraq on Monday reported the highest-ever daily COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Ministry, reports Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 72 additional fatalities from the virus.

Monday’s figures bring the total case count to 153,599 and the number of fatalities to 5,464, along with 109,790 recoveries.

Health centers in Iraq face shortages of oxygen supplies and protective equipment, prompting the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety to direct the Health Ministry to provide support for investors wishing to build medical oxygen production plants.

Security forces have also been ordered to implement committee decisions, including wearing masks, observing social distance, imposing fines, and seizure of vehicles for those who break the rules.

