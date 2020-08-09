Iraq reopens Shalamija border crossing with Iran

Iraq announced the resumption of trade movement through the Shalamija crossing with Iran on Sunday, Reuters reports.

“Around 250 trucks will cross the terminal from Sunday to Wednesday every week,” Alaa al-Din al-Qaisi, spokesperson for the Iraqi Border Crossing Authority, told Anadolu Agency.

Located in southern Iraq, the Shalamija crossing was closed from July 31 until Aug. 8 as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Iraq has five crossing points with Iran; Shalamija crossing in Basra province, Zurbatiyah crossing in Wasit, al-Sheikh in Maysan and Montheriya and Mandali crossings in Diyala province.

The government on Saturday extended the partial, nationwide virus curfew until Aug. 15, with a total curfew on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Arab nation, which is struggling to contain the outbreak amid a shortage of medical oxygen supplies and protective equipment, has so far registered 147,389 virus cases, including 5,310 deaths 105,504 recoveries.

