Sudan: Death toll rises as flooding continues, 4,000 homes destroyed

August 11, 2020 at 10:54 am | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
A woman is seen on a submerged area following floods brought by the strong rains in Khartoum, Sudan on 3 August 2020 [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
Some 20 people were killed and 13 others injured due to “torrential rains and floods across various cities of Sudan”, Sudanese Civil Defense announced yesterday.

Heavy rains typically hit Sudan between June and October each year, and this week the country has been battered by the downpours. The continuous rains have raised the number of victims to 30.

“Twenty people have died and 13 have been injured while 3,945 houses were destroyed or badly damaged,” a statement by the Civil Defence said.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) also reported that the civil defence had sent aid by helicopter to 2,000 gold mine workers trapped in the eastern part of the country. It added that a number of relief teams had provided “food and medical support in the form of antibiotics and medicines to the affected people”.

Last week, the UN warned that more than 50,000 people had been affected by the floods.

