UN envoy discusses ceasefire proposal with Yemeni government 

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, arrived in Riyadh on Monday to discuss a ceasefire proposal with the Yemeni government in exile led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, Anadolu has reported. This is his second visit since last month to discuss the proposal, which has already been rejected.

A UN source told Anadolu that Griffiths will concentrate his efforts on persuading the Yemeni government to accept the ceasefire. The government rejected the proposal in July because “it does not respect its sovereignty and responsibility,” a spokesperson said.

A comprehensive ceasefire and political discussions as soon as possible have been proposed in order to end the six-year-old war in Yemen.

The Houthis refused to meet with Griffith a few weeks ago. They protested against the increasing Saudi air strikes on Sanaa and other areas in Yemen.

In March 2015, a Saudi-led Arab coalition joined the conflict in Yemen against the Houthis who occupied Sanaa. Many war crimes alleged to have been committed by the coalition have been recorded by international and local NGOs. The UN has been trying for years to persuade the parties of the conflict to agree to a ceasefire, but without success.

