UN receives additional funds to support Yemen women

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) yesterday announced that it had received additional funds to support its humanitarian activities in Yemen.

“UNFPA has received $3.1 million from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) to provide life-saving protection services and mitigate high risks against girls and women, including preventing epidemics in Yemen,” the humanitarian organisation said in a statement.

The fund, the statement added, would cover “establishing five safe spaces for women and girls, increasing women-protection serving areas from 60 to 84 districts, and pushing women to participate in livelihood and economic empowerment activities.”

The UN recently halted its activities in Yemen due to a lack of international funds.

