Greece calls for emergency EU meeting on Turkey’s Eastern Mediterranean activities

August 12, 2020 at 12:17 pm | Published in: EU, Europe & Russia, Greece, International Organisations, News, Turkey
An aerial photo shows Turkish-flagged drill ship Fatih' continue offshore drilling operations in company with Turkish battleship and a helicopter in the west of the Island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea on July 11, 2019 [Turkish National Defence Ministry / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Greece yesterday called for an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss Turkey’s decision to dispatch a seismic research vessel in a disputed area in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek Foreign Ministry urged Ankara to stop illegal activities in the eastern Mediterranean region which “undermine peace and security in the region”.

It added that it “will not accept blackmail” and will “defend its sovereign rights”.

Earlier on Monday, the Turkish navy issued an advisory saying that the Oruc Reis vessel would operate in an area of sea south of Turkey’s Antalya and west of Cyprus between 10-23 August, Reuters reported.

Seismic surveys are part of preparatory work for potential hydrocarbon exploration.

