Israel arrests 11 Palestinians, raids house of Hamas leader

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested 11 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, raided the house of Hamas leader Hassan Yousef and handed him a summons to the Israeli intelligence office, Quds Press reported.

According to an Israeli army statement, the Palestinians who were arrested were being interrogated over their participation in the popular resistance against illegal settlements.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that Faisal Al-Najjar, his wife and sons, Mohammed and Mousa, were among the detainees.

In Ramallah, Israeli occupation forces raided the house of Hamas leader Hassan Yousef and handed summoned him for questioning next Tuesday.

Yousef was released from Israeli jails on 23 July after spending 15 months under administrative detention. He spent a total of more than 20 years in detention.

Israeli occupation forces carry our daily arrest and raid campaigns across the occupied West Bank.