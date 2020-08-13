Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya: ‘55 killed by mines planted by Haftar’s militia’ 

August 13, 2020 at 12:55 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
Warnings of mines written on walls after Khalifa Haftar's forces planted bombs in them in Tripoli, Libya on 15 June 2020 [Enes Canlı/Anadolu Agency]
The Libyan Ministry of Defence has said that at least 55 people are known to have been killed by landmines planted by the militia loyal to rebel Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. A further 107 people have been wounded by the mines.

Of the victims, said the ministry, 64 were specialists in mine clearance while the rest were civilians. The data was recorded between 22 May and 9 August this year.

On 13 July, the UN warned of the dangers arising from mines and explosives planted by Haftar’s militia south of Tripoli and in Sirte.

Haftar is supported by some Arab and European countries. He has been trying to take control of Libya’s capital, Tripoli, since April last year. However, his militia has suffered setbacks recently, as the Libyan Army loyal to the Government of National Accord has liberated the whole area administered by the capital, the cities of Tarhuna and Bani Walid, as well as the cities on the western coast, Al-Watiya Air Base and towns in the Western Mountain district.

Bloody Haftar - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

