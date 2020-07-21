Libya removes mines from 150 sites south of Tripoli

Libyan authorities announced yesterday the completion of surveying and clearing 150 sites of mines laid by militiamen loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar in Salah Al-Din, south of Tripoli.

The head of the mine clearance field office of the Libyan criminal investigation service, Brigadier Ahmed Bayou said the most prominent sites that had been cleared of mines are the Training General Administration, the Higher Institute for the Judiciary, the Police Club, the Higher Institute for Officers, the Technical School and Criminal Evidence and the General Administration of Passports.

He pointed out that the office’s rapid response team continuously deals with reports from residents south of Tripoli concerning mines in the area.

Bayou pointed out that the response team has ended its task.

Last week, the United Nations warned of the dangers posed by mines and explosives planted by Haftar’s militia south of Tripoli, noting that 52 people were killed and 96 others were injured as a result of the mines.

