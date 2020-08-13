US envoy discusses solution to Libya crisis with Turkish

The United States Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, arrived in Ankara yesterday, where he discussed the Libyan conflict with senior Turkish officials, the US Embassy in Libya said.

According to the embassy’s statement, the American diplomat discussed the urgent need to support Libyan voices genuinely seeking an end to the conflict and return to UN-facilitated political dialogue, with full respect for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The visit, which followed phone calls between [US] President Trump and [Turkish] President Erdogan, discussed steps to achieve a demilitarized solution for central Libya, realize a full and reciprocal withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries, enable the National Oil Corporation to resume its critical work, and promote economic transparency and reforms,” the statement explained.

Last month, Trump and Erdogan agreed to cooperate against the Russian presence in Libya, the intelligence website reported, pointing out that Russia is working in Libya through the support of the Wagner mercenary group.

According to the US, Moscow has sent warplanes to Jufra via Syria to support Russian mercenaries who are fighting alongside Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA). Moscow and the LNA both deny the claims.

The LNA has itself sent fighters and weapons to bolster its defence of Sirte, already badly battered from earlier phases of warfare and chaos since the 2011 revolution against longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.

