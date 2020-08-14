Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon’s Hariri demands freedom to form upcoming government

August 14, 2020 at 11:42 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, France, Lebanon, Middle East, News
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri visits his father Rafic Hariri's grave after inspectsing streets and workplaces damaged due to demonstrations against dire economic conditions and depreciation in the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar in Beirut, Lebanon on 13 June 2020. [Hussam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency]
Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri demanded freedom to select his own cabinet ministers to become the country’s prime minister for a third term, Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

According to the paper, Hariri has demanded that all Lebanese forces grant him freedom to select his ministers, noting that his only external concern is to obtain the approval of Saudi Arabia which he has not yet received.

France has given its support for Hariri to become prime minister for a third time, but Paris wants a general consensus on his candidacy.

However, senior sources in the Free Patriotic Movement party, founded by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, stressed that experience has shown that Saad Hariri is neither a reformist nor productive.

The paper quoted unnamed sources as saying that Aoun is also not enthusiastic about naming Hariri as prime minister.

According to the sources, Hariri is not in a position to set conditions, but is rather someone to set conditions for.

Last week, Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, resigned in the aftermath of a massive explosion that hit Beirut port killing nearly 200 people and wounding more than 6,000 others.

