Egypt mediators to visit West Bank, Gaza Strip next week

An Egyptian security delegation which mediates talks between the Palestinian resistance and Israel is expected to visit the West Bank and the Gaza Strip next week, Pal Sawa news website reported on Saturday.

Citing informed sources, Pal Sawa reported that the Egyptian security delegation is expected to meet with Palestinian officials in Ramallah and Gaza.

This comes following the Israeli decision to tighten its siege imposed on Gaza after it stopped the entry of construction materials and industrial staff, in addition to restricting fishing zones off the Gaza coast.

The Israeli occupation announced these measures alongside the daily airstrikes in Gaza, which started a week ago following incendiary balloons fired from Gaza into Israeli settlements.

Palestinians stated that they fired the balloons in response to Israel’s retreat from the understandings reached with the Palestinian resistance last year, which included permission for the entry of monthly Qatari cash aid and easing the 14-year-long siege imposed on Gaza.

