Israel strikes school in Gaza refugee camp

Israeli warplanes at dawn launched renewed air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip, causing only material damage to a school and some homes.

One missile struck an UNRWA-run primary school in the Shati refugee camp, which is one of the most densely populated areas in the Strip.

Interior Ministry spokesperson, Iyad Bozum, said the building was evacuated while explosives experts and security officials work to remove the remnants of the explosives.

The strike damaged the staff room on the second floor and caused the windows on the third floor to shatter. Classes at the school are now suspended until the building is made safe for the return of students.

Over the last few days, Israeli occupation forces have launched multiple aerial and artillery attacks on Gaza.

