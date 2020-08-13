Qatar: ‘We face obstacles to send assistance to Gaza’

Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi stated on Wednesday that his country faces obstacles in sending assistance to Gaza, Palestinian media reported.

According to Safa News Agency, Al-Emadi explained that his country maintains continuous contact with Israel to facilitate the entry of Qatari aid to Gaza, noting that the obstacles and challenges had recently risen.

He confirmed that the communications between Israeli occupation officials and senior Qatari officials are not new, pointing out these talks are intended to ease the effects of the Israeli siege imposed on the “Palestinian brothers”.

The ambassador stressed that Qatar will continue to help the Palestinian people until all their crises are resolved and the siege has ended.

Israeli news website Walla reported Israeli security officials stating: “Hamas sent messages to Israel through the mediators that delaying the Qatari financial aid and the delay of carrying out vital aid projects in Gaza are not acceptable.”

The Israeli officials noted that these issues were part of the understandings reached between Hamas and the Israeli government.

