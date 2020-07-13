Qatari Red Crescent carries out difficult surgery in Gaza

Doctors dispatched by the Qatari Red Crescent Society to the Gaza Strip have carried out dozens of difficult surgical operations, Al-Shorouq reported on Sunday.

An example of the intricate operations carried out by the Qatari team headed by urologist Iyad Al-Roubi was the removal of an inflamed prostate from a patient who had been unable to travel for medical treatment for four years. Patient Abdul Karim Eliyan, 64, said that he will now be able to lead a normal life after the surgery.

Since December last year, Qatari doctors have carried out 182 operations and followed up 1,506 patients in the main government hospitals in the besieged Palestinian territory. The Gaza Strip is at the top of the list of priorities for the Qatari Red Crescent Society in terms of external support.

In 2019, the Society carried out 21 similar programmes related to the treatment of serious diseases.

